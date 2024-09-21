Minneapolis North coach trains players for success beyond high school

The football field in north Minneapolis has seen plenty of routes, tackles and touchdowns.

But it’s the people on the field who make the game… And it’s where they go after high school that makes this story.

“It’s not about me. We’ve got tons of diamonds in this neighborhood. It’s really just digging and uncovering,” said Coach Charles Adams III.

The Minneapolis North Polars head coach has a lot to do with the success of the program. He’s an alum, and in 2016, he became the first Black coach in Minnesota history to win the state high school football championship. In 2023, he was featured in the “Showtime” documentary “Boys in Blue.”

Right now, six of Coach Adams’ graduates are playing Division 1 football at schools ranging from K-State to Auburn. He also currently has two former players in the NFL: Omar Brown with the Packers and Tyler Johnson with the Rams.

“The best thing I love about every player from NFL to college, I can shoot them a text, and they’ll respond to me and say, ‘I got you, coach,'” he said.

Coach Adams says he often has some of his high-profile players come back and speak to his current team.