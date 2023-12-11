Minneapolis leaders announce pre-lease renters protection ordinance

A new pre-lease renters protection ordinance is set to go into effect in Minneapolis.

A recording of the announcement can be viewed below.

Officials say the ordinance guarantees that any renter who signs a pre-lease and cannot inhabit the unit by the move-in date has three options for remedy to choose from, including the option to exit the lease.

Mayor Jacob Frey is joined by City Council Member Robin Wonsley, a representative from the Building Trades Union and various representatives from the U of M, including administration, the Board of Regents and the Undergraduate Student Government.

This comes after a lawsuit claiming a “bait-and-switch” scheme in Dinkytown.

