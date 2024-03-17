Minneapolis family searching for missing therapy dog, ‘lifelong companion’

A Minneapolis family is asking for any and all help possible to find their beloved therapy dog, Sammy.

Sammy is a mid-sized, mostly black Bernese-poodle mix (or Berniedoodle) with a brown snout and legs and a white underbelly, and to 29-year-old Daniel Stoltman, the dog has been a true lifeline.

Stoltman suffers from depression and he says Sammy has helped him through some really tough times over the last couple of years.

Sammy was last seen in Loring Park on March 3. Stoltman said he spent that evening, well into the dark, searching for his pet.

The family filed a police report and since then, they’ve tacked up countless fliers and posted on several social media sites.

Stoltman and his dad, Kevin Stoltman, have not given up their efforts or their hope, and they can’t imagine having to replace Sammy.

It cost about $15,000 and a year-and-a-half of time to properly train Sammy to be a therapy dog, Kevin said. To Daniel, the cost of losing a companion has been even greater.

“I just expected to always have him around. And one bad event really took that, so it’s tough,” Daniel said after discussing the plans he had to take on more camping adventures with Sammy.

“When I think about replacing him and the amount of time it would take, that is really difficult,” Kevin added. “So if anybody out there knows where he is, if you know — or if you have him — please call us.”

The family has offered a $750 reward for his safe return.

If you see a dog that might be Sammy, the family asks that you call or text them directly at 612-719-7463.