Minneapolis council members plan to delay start of rideshare ordinance

Minneapolis City Council may delay rideshare ordinance

A controversial rideshare ordinance in Minneapolis may not take effect next month after all.

Just three weeks before the ordinance — which would set minimum pay rates and protections for rideshare drivers — is scheduled to become effective, some Minneapolis City Council members say they now support delaying its start date.

The two major rideshare companies, Uber and Lyft, have said they’ll reduce service when the ordinance goes into effect on May 1, and those threats have contributed to the concerns and criticism of the ordinance from community members and politicians alike.

Wednesday morning, three council members — President Elliott Payne, Katie Cashman and Aurin Chowdhury — announced that they plan to offer a two-month extension during Thursday’s meeting that would push the start of the rideshare ordinance to July 1.

An hour later, the authors of the rideshare ordinance — Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez and Jamal Osman — released a joint statement saying they support that delay. The authors added they plan to offer two other amendments to require all rideshare companies to provide receipts to riders and drivers and outline the data companies have to report to the city regularly. The authors’ statement says they’re confident that those changes, coupled with the extension, “will strengthen the policy and help ensure equitable outcomes for drivers and riders.”

Council members Andrea Jenkins and Emily Koski announced later Wednesday morning that they plan to introduce an amendment to change the per mile rate to $1.21 — from the current ordinance rate of $1.40 — while maintaining the per minute rate at $0.51 and also extending the effective date to July 1.

However, the authors noted that they don’t support rescinding the ordinance or even changing wage equivalents, and it’s unclear if enough other council members will support Jenkins’ and Koski’s proposal.

Payne, Cashman and Chowdhury called their proposal “a good faith extension,” saying it will support companies trying to fill the void that will be created if Uber and Lyft leave the city. Minneapolis says, so far, three companies have applied to be licensed, a process that can take between two and six weeks for approval.

Uber confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it will stay until July 1 if the council approves that proposal. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also reached out to Lyft for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers continue to work on a statewide rideshare measure. If one is approved this session, it’s expected to happen by the end of May, meaning it could preempt the city’s ordinance, although that’s far from certain. Uber added in its statement Wednesday that a delay would allow it to continue working with state leaders on that bill.

The Minneapolis City Council meeting on Thursday is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. It’s unclear if any other council members support a delay, although Jenkins provided notice of intent to reconsider the ordinance late last month, allowing for some last-minute amendments like a delay.

