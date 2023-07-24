Minneapolis city leaders to kick off Black Business Week

Minneapolis city leaders are scheduled to gather Monday afternoon to celebrate the start of Black Business Week.

It’s the third year the city has recognized Black Business Week.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council President Andrea Jenkins are expected to be among those welcoming residents and visitors to the celebration.

City leaders say the week is full of scheduled events and activities aimed at getting more visibility and recognition for the Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis. A list of events is available online.

The weeklong celebration leads into National Black Business Month, which is in August.

The city’s kickoff event is set to begin at 4:15 p.m.