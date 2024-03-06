Minneapolis city leaders to announce police and 911 dispatch recruitment campaign

Minneapolis city leaders are set to announce a new initiative to recruit and retain police officers and 911 dispatchers.

Officials call this the start of a multiyear, comprehensive campaign that will include multimedia assets to fill positions in both departments.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS back in December, the city has been working toward this rollout with a focus on a recruitment video as well direct mail, emails, text messages and social media posts. However, the city says this campaign will be just one part of a larger recruitment plan.

Mayor Jacob Frey dedicated $7 million from American Rescue Plan funding in 2022 after the Minneapolis City Council approved it. Those funds included intentions for a targeted advertising campaign, city officials say.

This is the latest effort from Minneapolis city officials following years of an understaffed police department. Other initiatives include signing bonuses and college tuition.

The campaign announcement is set to happen at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

