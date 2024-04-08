Minneapolis City Councilors to discuss rideshare alternatives during Monday committee meeting, Frey to address impact

The future of rideshares will be discussed during Monday's city council meeting, and Mayor Jacob Frey is also expected to talk about the matter during a separate event.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he will speak out Monday about the impact on the city if Uber and Lyft leave on May 1, soon after a budget committee will take up the topic.

The rideshare companies are standing by their vow to exit after the City Council passed a mandatory raise for drivers.

On Monday, members of the city council are set to discuss ways to find alternatives during its budget committee meeting at 10 a.m.

So far, the city is currently reviewing applications from four new rideshare companies that are hoping to set up shot in the metro by May 1. However, the approval process can take anywhere from two to six weeks. As of Monday morning, the status of those four applications isn’t clear.

In addition to the time needed to be approved, it is also expensive to have a contract – as previously reported, the licensing fee in Minneapolis alone is more than $37,000, and more than $41,000 in St. Paul.

The new companies are also required to submit a business plan, and that needs to outline their plans for driver training, a substance use policy and how they’ll list the cost of rides.

Some say they believe there will be a deal made at the end of the ordeal to keep both companies in the metro.

“I think this is a negotiation, I think it will be down to the wire,” said John McVea, an economics professor with the University of St. Thomas. “It would be a huge black eye for Minneapolis, with tourism, and conferencing and its business reputation, to not be participating in a national rideshare business. Nobody wants to be downloading a different app when they fly into MSP airport. That would be foolish.”

Frey, leaders of the hospitality industry, as well as advocates for the elderly and disabled are expected to speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

