Minneapolis City Council to consider ShotSpotter review during Monday meeting

The use of shot spotter technology is once again up for debate on Monday.

City leaders in Minneapolis are meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the future of ShotSpotter technology.

The devices detect the sound of gunfire throughout certain areas of the city, and police say the technology is used daily by officers and dispatchers that helps with investigations.

However, research shows it can mistake loud noises for gunshots, and in some cases, could slow police response time for other emergencies.

The city has spent $2.2 million on the devices and back in March, Chief Biran O’Hara said that was a small price to pay.

“When we’re talking about someone having a loved one shot, seconds matter at times, so there’s just, there’s no question in my mind that it’s valuable from a life-saving perspective,” said O’Hara.

There’s been some back and forth on the topic since last spring. Social justice groups have called on the council to cancel the program, with some arguing it targets communities of color.

On Monday, city leaders are expected to look into third party options when it comes to reviewing the program. Their meeting is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it will offer its own review on ShotSpotter as well.