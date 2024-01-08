Minneapolis City Council takes step to avoid conflicts with Islamic holidays

The Minneapolis City Council took a closer look at publishing the new meeting calendar on Monday, following a mix-up last year that sparked controversy.

Last year, the day of Eid al-Fitr, or “Eid,” the council was voting on rent control, which was a highly debated issue.

Three Muslim members were not able to vote because they were observing the holiday. This allowed the remaining council members to vote “no” to continuing conversations about rent control.

The city clerk explained in a statement last year that the holiday “got missed” and there was not enough time to change the council meeting date under state law.

Now, the council and the city are making sure that does not happen again.

“How will the city clerk go about that to make sure the Islamic holiday that four council members will be celebrating does not fall on the day of a council meeting?” Jamal Osman, Minneapolis City Council member, asked in the Monday meeting.



Some Muslim holidays do not have a specific date well in advance. Eid is one of them because its timing is based off the cycles of the moon.



The city clerk said this time around, it’s noted in the first few days in April to check 10 days before the holiday if calendar changes are needed.

“I know that the vice president will hold the clerk’s office accountable for that,” Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said. “If the holiday adjusts, we will have more than enough time within statutory requirements to reschedule and provide public notice of any changes in the council’s calendar.”