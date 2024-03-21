Minneapolis City Council member wants to reconsider rideshare ordinance as Uber shares exit plan

As Uber outlines plans to move out of the metro, the Minneapolis City Council may be moving closer to reversing a vote that overrode a veto from the mayor.

This all surrounds the controversial ‘Transportation Ride Share Worker Protection Ordinance’ – along with strengthening protection for drivers, it also increases their pay. Both Uber and Lyft argue it would make rider fares too expensive and would drive away customers.

Last week, the Minneapolis City Council voted 10-3 to override a veto from Mayor Jacob Frey. But now, council member Andrea Jenkins officially filed a notice to reconsider the vote — she was one of the 10 council members who voted in favor.

The Council is now expected to take the reconsideration in Thursday’s city council meeting.

Pushing back against the reconsidering, authors of the ordinance, council members Robyn Wonsley, Jason Chavez, and Jamal Osman shared the following statement.

Meanwhile, Uber sent a letter to its drivers, informing them they plan to shut down its Greenlight Hub located in Minneapolis — it’s the only facility in the metro that drivers have to go to for support. It’s also used to get new employees rolling in the Twin Cities.

The letter from Uber leadership writes in part:

We know that this decision will have a huge negative effect on the Twin Cities. It will put thousands of drivers – like you – out of work. And it will strand people looking to get to the office, to school, or back home safely after a night out.

The reason Jenkins possibly changing her vote is significant is because it moves the Council further away from a veto-proof vote. Nine council members need to vote in favor and the rideshare ordinance has ten.

Thus, it would take Jenkins and another council member changing their vote to overturn the ordinance.

