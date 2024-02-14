Minneapolis carjacking victim shares message for others, police say case connected to crime spree

It was broad daylight and over in a matter of seconds, leaving a victim traumatized.

Now, a Minneapolis woman — who, for her safety, says she does not want her information shared — wants to share a message with drivers everywhere after getting carjacked.

“[I’m] very shaken up about it and will be traumatized for a while,” the carjacking victim said.

It happened Saturday morning in Uptown near Lake Street on Humboldt Avenue. She says she was beginning to pull out of her parking spot on the road when a car pulled alongside her, pinning her in.

She said people got out and that at least two of them had guns.

“I just like kind of put my hands up a little bit and opened my door,” she said, adding after getting out of her SUV: “Five seconds later they were gone.”

Minneapolis police say her case is just one of dozens of violent robberies reported over the weekend.

“It’s absolutely terrifying,” Chief Brian O’Hara, with MPD, said. “Another victim was injured in their mouth because one of the suspects put the gun in their mouth and then injured them taking it out while they’re being robbed.”

A suspected robbery at gunpoint ended in an SUV crashing into a north Minneapolis bus stop after police pursued the suspects — officials say three juvenile males were brought into custody.

Now, as police investigate the Minneapolis woman’s carjacking, she has a message for everyone: If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone.