Minneapolis apartment tenants displaced by flooding in December getting help to relocate

Ever since a water pipe burst and flooded the Historic Bell Lofts in Minneapolis on December 28, 60 people have been without a permanent home.

A Bell Lofts representative met to refund tenants’ security deposits Sunday at a hotel where most of them have been staying since they were displaced.

Ikedra West told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she received her full security deposit of $1,500, which she said she needs to help put a deposit down on a new apartment.

“I am ready to go, I have been here at this hotel for almost two months now,” West said. “I am just ready to move on with my life and get back to business and get fully focused on getting back to my home.”

RELATED: Tenants displaced after Minneapolis apartments flooded still looking for landlord’s help

In a statement, a Bell Lofts spokesperson said the landlord and property managers were working to help tenants move forward.

“We have not forgotten about Historic Bell Lofts’ families. This situation is not cut and dried. As our legal team gathered information, crafting a quick fix would have been a disservice to how best to assist the families.”

A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the city has spent $66,000 to help displaced Bell Lofts tenants find new places to live. Mayor Jacob Frey issued the following statement about the months-long struggle: