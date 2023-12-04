Minneapolis 911 center set to receive $1.3M to ease staffing shortages

For over a year, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has followed the extremely low staffing levels at the Minneapolis 911 Emergency Call Center.

Right now, according to the most recent city data, there are only 53 full-time dispatchers and operators at the 911 call center, but they are budgeted for 69 workers.

Minneapolis City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee, told KSTP the 911 center will get $1.3 million for employee recruitment and retention.

“This is a really big deal. We’ve secured this $1.3 million which is something we’ve never been able to do before at the city of Minneapolis for our 911 operators,” said Vetaw.

Vetaw told KSTP she cannot comment specifically on how that money will be spread out among each 911 employee, but she did say it will go a long way toward boosting morale.

“I am excited that we have a pathway to get the numbers up so we can be at the staffing levels we need to be at and so some of these timed calls can go down,” said Vetaw. “They can take vacation days now. They won’t be on mandatory overtime as much. And, they will be less stressed.”

Vetaw said the funding is essential because the 911 staffers are, in her opinion, true first responders.

“I believe they are the first responders. We don’t have anywhere for police, fire or ambulance to go if the 911 operators don’t pick up that phone,” said Vetaw.

The full city council votes on the budget amendment Tuesday. It passed out of the Budget Committee with a unanimous vote.