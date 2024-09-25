Mille Lacs County sheriff arrests reserve deputy on child porn charges

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton arrested Reserve Deputy Tyler A. Pettit last week on charges of disseminating pornographic work involving a minor under 14 years old.

“I preach transparency and practice it — and I hold people accountable — even if it’s our own folks who work here,” Sheriff Burton said in a social media video.

Last week, Mille Lacs County prosecutors charged the 28-year-old Pettit, of Isle, with four counts of disseminating child pornography. Court papers say a tip came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in May. The Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started looking into Pettit.

The reserve deputy was put on leave by the Sheriff’s Office during the outside investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office also took away Pettit’s department-issued equipment during that time. “We don’t conduct criminal investigations on our own staff to avoid the appearance of any type of conflict,” Sheriff Burton said.

A reserve deputy, the sheriff explained, isn’t a sworn law enforcement officer but wears a uniform.

In Mille Lacs County, they are used to provide extra help, like with traffic control at parades.

Pettit passed a background check for the department, according to Mille Lacs County.

Court documents said Pettit also worked closely with juveniles at an area group home.

The sheriff fired Pettit from the Office on the same day as the arrest. “I personally went up to his house in Isle, and I arrested him, myself,” said Sheriff Burton. “I felt it was important that come from me, as the sheriff, I’m going to hold you accountable — especially if you are somebody who previously represented this office.”

The sheriff added it was a “black eye for the profession.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Pettit’s attorney, who had no comment on the charges.

Pettit’s out on bond and is expected back in court next week in Milaca.