Military Appreciation Day at Minnesota State Fair

Service members get in for $13 Tuesday, and also get some discounts on food, as long as you have verification.

Tuesday is the sixth day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together and it’s also Military Appreciation Day!

Booths are set up at Dan Patch Park to provide resources for military members until 4 p.m.

Earlier in the day, an opening ceremony was held at Veterans Garden, which was created back in 2005 on the 60th anniversary of the end of WWII to honor all of Minnesota’s veterans. A separate program and flyover was held at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell, too.

“I hope they look at who we are as what we did and not what the politicians make it as,” Darrell Rask, a veteran, said.

“I would like to tell the parents that . . . don’t discourage their children from going in the military, we need the military,” Rask added.

The fair is offering discounted admission prices all day for any active or retired military members and their spouses, as well as the kids of any active members.