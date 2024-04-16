Metropolitan Mosquito Control District begins efforts to regulate population of pesty insect

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District has started its annual helicopter missions to treat wetlands across the area in an effort to control the mosquito population.

Missions began Monday, with dry granules or pellets being dispersed to regulate mosquito growth and prevent larval mosquitos from becoming adults. Although rainy weather is preventing helicopters from flying Tuesday, they’ll soon be back out.

Officials there announced on April 4 that the first mosquito larva was collected by field staff on Feb. 27, the earliest date of doing so in the last five years.

However, workers with the MMCD say they don’t believe that early larva will affect this year’s outlook. Last week, the commission announced while the southwest part of the state may see a dry summer in its spring outlook for the mosquito season, the rest of the state is a bit of a toss-up due to a warm winter and a cool spring.

More mosquitoes will probably start being found during Memorial Day weekend, and officials recommend getting repellent.

