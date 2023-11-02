Metro Transit to study use of turnstiles on 4 light rail platforms

Metro Transit has launched a study to find out if turnstiles, and other methods, will help fare enforcement efforts to get people to pay when they ride.

Metro Transit Chief Operating Officer Brian Funk told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the study will focus on the Warehouse Station, 46th Street Station, Snelling Avenue Station and Franklin Avenue Station, with the idea of looking at several ways of improving fare regulations.

“To look at what are the best practices in the industry,” said Funk. “What are the elements that we already have like closed circuit television at all of the stations, emergency call boxes, those things.”

Funk said Metro Transit will study the use of turnstiles at those locations and the four spots were chosen because they all have different designs which require different needs.

“Turnstiles, things people see in subway systems and things like that. So, that is an element that, you know, we’re really digging in an investigating to check the feasibility,” said Funk. “We have a need to be able to provide access for people with needs for ADA mobility devices, provide the right egress in the event of an emergency.”

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III told KSTP he supports the study but also said turnstiles, and other barrier methods, are not the only answer when it comes to making people and keeping them safe on LRT rides.

“Not all fare evaders are criminals. But, for the most part, all criminals are fare evaders,” said Morales. “We need more people and not obstacles. A criminal who has an intent already made up, a barrier isn’t necessarily going to stop them.”

Metro Transit said the study will cost several million dollars and there is a chance some of the turnstiles could be in use before the end of 2024.