Metro Transit ridership continuing to recover

Ridership is continuing to recover for Metro Transit buses and trains.

The latest report shows first-quarter growth is up in many areas after a massive decline in passengers at the start of the pandemic.

From rider safety to more people working from home, there are plenty of reasons why fewer people are choosing to ride public transit, but Metro Transit says this is progress.

Metro Transit’s ridership report does show more and more University of Minnesota students are using public transportation.

“I’ve used it a lot more,” said Samantha Dinga, a senior at the U.

It’s thanks in large part to the universal transit pass. Unveiled last fall, students who pay the school’s transportation & safety fee can use their “u-card” for unlimited rides.

“For me, I think I was paying over $100 a semester for my transit pass; now it’s gone down to something like $40,” said Ben Magruder, a grad student at the U.

“I think it entices more people to get on the light rail,” Dinga said.

“The last quarter, we’ve seen a double in the pass usage, which is fantastic,” said Adam Harrington, Metro Transit Director of Service Development.

Metro Transit’s Director of Service Development, Adam Harrington, believes this is just part of the ridership rebound.

“We’re starting to turn the corner on ridership,” Harrington said.

Overall ridership on buses and trains increased 21% over last year, including a 26% spike on light rail. Rides on the D Line bus route from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington doubled. With more bus operators, several routes are expected to see service improvements.

“We’re adding service bit by bit, and this summer, you’ll see more of that,” Harrington said.

The pandemic had a major impact on ridership. While safety has been a top concern from many passengers in recent feedback, Harrington tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS having a bigger police presence is key.

“Hopefully, our customers will start to see our officers out on the trains and buses and out on the platforms as well,” Harrington said.

Metro Transit says these ridership numbers are not the end goal, but it’s encouraging. The agency also recently started a new project called Network Now to continue to get feedback from riders to ultimately improve service. To weigh in, visit https://www.metrotransit.org/network-now.