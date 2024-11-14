Metro Transit lowering fare prices for buses, light rail

Soon it will cost you less to ride Metro Transit buses and light rail.



The Metropolitan Council approved the changes Wednesday night in a move that Metro Transit says hopes to build ridership.



The lower fares apply to Metro Transit’s non-express buses and light rail.



“Public transit connects people,” said Lesley Kandaras, Metro Transit general manager.



All non-express buses and light rail will be $2 all day and it’ll be $1 for youth, seniors and Medicare residents. Essentially they’re getting rid of the rush hour fares which lowers the cost per ride anywhere from 50 cents to $1.50.



“Our hope by making this change is we make it easier to ride transit, it’ll be more affordable for many people and hopefully a more attractive option,” Kandaras said.



Kandaras estimates in the first year they could have nearly 1 million more rides by making this change offsetting the cost of lowering fares.



“Certainly our hope is by making the fares easier, more affordable that we’ll see ridership grow even further,” Kandaras said.



Metro Transit is also reducing the cost of the all-day and 7 day passes.



“I think it’s a really great change,” said Khai Fingerholz, who rides the light rail. “It’s my only way to school so I need it.”



“I think it will be good for everyone, a lot of people can’t afford it,” said Laura from St. Paul. “Very crucial because I can’t drive.”



This comes at a time when Metro Transit is in the middle of a multi-year project to update all of their fare collection equipment allowing riders to purchase fares by tapping their cell phone or credit card.



“Over the next year we’ll be able to roll out additional features to modernize our system,” Kandaras said.



These fare changes are set to take effect on January 1st, 2025. For a closer look at the prices, click here.