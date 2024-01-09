Metro Transit conducts listening tour on safety initiatives

Metro Transit leaders hopped from station to station Tuesday to get an idea of what riders think about safety initiatives put in place within the last year.

The agency has done a number of things to tackle crime, including adding private guards, fare checks and a revised code of conduct.

Metro Transit Chief Ernest Morales III said crime was down 33% from January to September of last year. He notes that crime will continue to climb down. Despite the numbers, some riders like Steve Koehnen believe more needs to be done.

“I’d like to see more security on trains and buses and on stations,” said Koehnen. “Having turnstiles so they can’t just jump on rail and freeload hang around.”

“I’ve experienced homelessness during Covid, and I get it, there’s no place to go to get out of the cold and get out of the elements except the trains and except the bus,” said Penny Arcos of Minneapolis.

On top of getting feedback on the current safety initiatives, Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras says there are plans to fully renovate the Lake Street station next year. The agency awarded a St. Paul firm up to $3.45 million to fully renovate the station.

“We anticipate there will be changes in terms of materials that are used on the facility that are more durable, deter vandalism and other damages we’re seeing,” said Lesley.

Lesley told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a separate study is currently underway to see how effective turnstiles would be on light rail stations.

If you want to leave your thoughts with Metro Transit, you can email comments@metrotransit.org or by calling 612-373-3333.