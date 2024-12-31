Metro Transit adjusts service as New Year’s Eve events are held across the area

For those planning to ring in the New Year at a community event Tuesday night, make sure to have a way to get home safely.

A list of some events happening for the New Year can be found further below in this article.

Transportation Options

Metro Transit’s Blue and Green Line light rail trains will be running special trips starting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In addition, buses will follow the holiday schedule.

However, unlike past years, the agency won’t be offering free rides. Metro Transit says that’s because no sponsor paid for the free rides this year.

Event attendees can also check with Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies to see if any promotions or discounts are available for the holiday.

Weather

While temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s throughout the day Tuesday, no precipitation is expected for the festivities during the evening and nighttime hours. However, clouds are expected to linger through the night, dimming the hopes of those looking to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, which may be seen across many northern states.

for the latest forecast from Minnesota's Weather Authority, which is calling for a sunnier day for Wednesday and highs in the low 20s to start the New Year, great conditions for those wanting to participate in the First Day hikes planned across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's all part of a nationwide effort by the America's State Parks Organization to connect people to the outdoors through hiking. Although the event is free, you'll need a state park parking permit to enter the parks. Check with your state's DNR for additional information.

New Year’s Eve Events

A kid-friendly event begins early Tuesday at the Eden Prairie Center. The party will be held inside the Hi-Five Sports Zone, and will center around youth sports and fun activities, including a balloon drop and a DJ dance party. Tickets for the event, which runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., are $20 a person.

Minneapolis residents can attend one of two 90-minute skating parties planned at Parade Ice Garden on Tuesday. One begins at 10 a.m. and the other starts at 2:15 p.m. There will be games with prizes, concessions, face painting and a kid’s dance DJ. While skates are available to rent, sizes and quantities are limited. Attendees will need to pay $10 at the door.

The Mall of America will be holding two events Tuesday for families. Family-friendly fun begins at 11 a.m. at Nickelodeon Universe, where guests can go to crazy hair stations, meet popular Nickelodeon characters, and create glitter slime. A countdown will be held at 6 p.m. There will also be a Jazzberry Jammin’ Dance Party at Crayola Experience with midday countdowns held at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., as well as craft activities and character appearances. The dance party will be held from 12-2 p.m.

Another family event will be held at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, with an outdoor countdown to noon and dancing, games, a mini fireworks display, a DJ, and of course, fun with the animals. That event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and will happen again on New Year’s Day.

At 5 p.m., the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska will hold its annual celebration — an hourly ball drop that begins at 6 p.m. Families are invited to attend the event, which will include board games, live music, a New Year’s Wish Tree, a selfie station, crafts, food and beverages and the annual Winter Lights show. Tickets are $10 for members, $30 for non-members, $5 for kids ages 15 and under, however, infants can attend for free.

In White Bear Lake, the Bear Drop is returning for a seventh year — the city’s take on the famous ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. An 80-pound polar bear will drop down from a 30-foot flagpole. It will be held outside of the White Bear Country Inn and Rudy’s Redeye Grill. The bear drops twice — once at 8 p.m., and again at midnight.

Meanwhile, St. Paul will welcome 2025 with the third-annual bobber drop at the Midway Saloon in St. Paul. The bobber will lower from 50 feet in the air to count down to 2025. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.