Met Council predicts some cities in metro will have a population boom over the next 2 decades

Some communities in the Twin Cities can expect a population boom over the next two decades.

The Met Council’s 2050 Population Forecast predicts cities in the metro like Rosemount, Blaine, Waconia, Chanhassen, and Lakeville will all see a large increase.

City officials in Rosemount say they’re preparing for the population boom by hiring more police and fire, building new schools, and creating a traffic plan.

“It’s very exciting,” Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin said. “Rosemount has been waiting for this and preparing for this for a really long time.”

The Met Council predicts nearly 15,000 people will move to Rosemount over the next two decades.