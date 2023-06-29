Met Council adopts new policy to review big transit projects

In the wake of the financial troubles and cost overruns associated with the Southwest Light Rail Line, the Metropolitan Council has adopted a new policy that will review large transit projects before any of the seven metro counties move forward with their transit plans.

The Met Council declined an on-camera interview, but a spokesperson issued the following statement about the new policy:

“The new policy will ensure that the Met Council works more closely with its partners on major capital projects to identify risks, and obstacles to the project.”

Rep. Frank Hornstein(DFL — Minneapolis) chairs the House Transportation Committee. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the new policy is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“If you want to collaborate better with counties, fine,” said Hornstein. “But if you cannot manage the contracts, these large multi-billion dollar contracts effectively, it’s not going to do much to move forward.”

Hornstein said communicating better with the neighborhoods and commercial businesses along any proposed transit route is also key to keeping projects on target.

“Collaborating more with counties is helpful, but that’s just a very, very small part of the deep, structural problems that exist with Southwest Light Rail and the way the Met Council operates,” said Hornstein.