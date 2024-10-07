Memorial wall dedicated to fallen guardsmen of 148th Fighter Wing

21 names, etched in granite, reflect 21 lives given selflessly in service.

Back in December of 1991 — a fighter jet disappeared during a mission in Panama.

Minnesota Air National Guard Lt. Colonel Jeffrey Dennis was the pilot, and Staff Sergeant Christopher Ford was in the back seat.

Chris’ wife, Deon, recalls the knock on her door about the missing F-16 and the search underway in the Caribbean.

Hours turned into days and days into weeks.

Almost 33 years later, mementos and memories along her mantle have been how she’s remembered her lost love.

But now, his name is going down in history alongside many others from the 148th Fighter Wing — who died, mostly in plane crashes, over the last 75 years.

While the community honors their deaths, loved ones remember the vibrant lives they lived.

The new memorial wall stands in a position of honor, facing the flight line and American flag outside the airbase — reflecting the skies above where these men so passionately served.