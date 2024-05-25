Memorial Day Events in the Twin Cities

By KSTP

With Memorial Day Weekend now going on, here are just a few events going on in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis:

Saturday, May 25:

  • Soak City Waterpark opens for the summer at 10 a.m.
  • Twins take on the Texas Rangers at Target Field at 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 26:

  • The Travis Manion Foundation Recognizes fallen heroes at Fort Snelling Cemetary at 9 a.m.
  • Twins face off against the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 27:

  • Memorial Day Ceremonies across the city
  • Fleet Farm hosts “Tap Across America” at 3 p.m.
  • Twins face off against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.

St. Paul:

Saturday, May 25:

  • Taco and Margarita Festival at CHS Field 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kick-off to Summer at the Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

  • Kick-off to Summer At the Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • PWHL Minnesota plays PWHL Boston at Xcel Energy Center at 5 p.m.

Monday, May 27

  • Memorial Day services across the city
  • Services at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Capitol grounds at 3 p.m.

A number of Memorial Day services and parades are planned for May 27, be sure to check in with your local establishments to see what this going on in your area.