Memorial Day Events in the Twin Cities
With Memorial Day Weekend now going on, here are just a few events going on in the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis:
Saturday, May 25:
- Soak City Waterpark opens for the summer at 10 a.m.
- Twins take on the Texas Rangers at Target Field at 1:10 p.m.
Sunday, May 26:
- The Travis Manion Foundation Recognizes fallen heroes at Fort Snelling Cemetary at 9 a.m.
- Twins face off against the Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m.
Monday, May 27:
- Memorial Day Ceremonies across the city
- Fleet Farm hosts “Tap Across America” at 3 p.m.
- Twins face off against the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m.
St. Paul:
Saturday, May 25:
- Taco and Margarita Festival at CHS Field 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kick-off to Summer at the Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
- Kick-off to Summer At the Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PWHL Minnesota plays PWHL Boston at Xcel Energy Center at 5 p.m.
Monday, May 27
- Memorial Day services across the city
- Services at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Capitol grounds at 3 p.m.
A number of Memorial Day services and parades are planned for May 27, be sure to check in with your local establishments to see what this going on in your area.