MEA week arrives amid construction at MSP’s Terminal 2

There was a lull at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday afternoon amid the busy MEA travel week.

“We lucked out,” said Stacie Loegering, from Fargo. “We hit on a good day.”

Friday was expected to be a slower travel day after an estimated 100,000 people passed TSA checkpoints on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re excited that we have a strong MEA travel week,” said Jeff Lea, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Probably the biggest in several years. We’ll see how it stacks up before it all ends.”

A new express lane in the purple parking ramp at Terminal 2 has been added to provide another option for pick up and drop off to help ease congestion curbside.

“It’s covered and it’s an easy skywalk over to this new pickup location,” said Lea. “It’s a great amenity as Terminal 2 continues to grow with passenger activity and airline demand.”

A major expansion at Terminal 2 is underway. The crane and construction zone welcome travelers as they drive up to the terminal. The airport announced in August that construction started on the $263 million project to add two gates, concession spaces, and other amenities.

A request for proposals process to select eight new concessions for Terminal 2 is happening now. To be considered, the interested venues had to attend a conference last month. Proposals are due December 9.

“The official selection will be at the beginning of the year,” said Lea.

The airport, meanwhile, is working to prevent disruptions with another major travel day ahead on Sunday.

“We continue to have staff on hand work with the airlines, TSA, and our other partners to make sure for MEA week, and as we move closer to the holidays, to improve the travel experience to make sure people get to where they need to go,” said Lea.