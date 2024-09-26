MDH report to Legislature shows benefits of telehealth

Push to expand telehealth access

Many physicians and patients turned to telehealth when the pandemic hit. A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a third of all Minnesotans had at least one telehealth visit between mid-2022 and mid-2023.

It was most commonly used for behavioral healthcare, prescription management, chronic condition care, and urgent care, according to MDH.

The agency said it summarized findings from two years of research and stakeholder engagement, which found telehealth expanded access to care without compromising quality of care, patient satisfaction, or increasing healthcare spending.

“Though telehealth use by Minnesotans has come down from the highs witnessed during the peak of the pandemic, our research shows that it has stabilized at a much higher level than before 2020,” study lead and MDH Health Economics Program Director of Health Services Research Pam Mink said. “In short, telehealth has cemented its place as a health care option, particularly in the treatment of mental and behavioral health. But it is just one tool in the care-delivery toolbox. In-person care must continue to be offered as an easily obtainable option for Minnesotans, and too many still find it challenging to find care that is geographically and financially accessible to them.”

Telehealth visits skyrocketed during the pandemic, accounting for 70% of mental health care visits and about 45% of all visits by the second quarter of 2020. The rate of all evaluation and management telehealth visits dropped to below 20% by 2021 and about 55% for mental health care visits by 2021 but still remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

“Telehealth is something that’s really important to our patients now,” said Dr. Laurel Ries, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, who said the finding reflects what she’s experienced in the field. “It’s only going to get better from here on out.”

The report to the legislature makes nine recommendations, including expanding broadband in the state to allow more patients to take advantage of the option.

“There are parts of Minnesota where we don’t have broadband and we don’t have high speed internet access for people in those areas,” said Dr. Ries.

According to the report, 25% of people surveyed had used audio-only care. It was more common among high-risk patients with a broad range of other diseases, those in rural areas, and those in high-poverty areas.

“It’s critical to keep our audio-only, our phone visits,” said Dr. Ries, emphasizing those without internet may not be able to access video calls with providers. “Then there are just some people have a difficult time navigating a video visit.”

Both Dr. Ries and MDH expect telehealth will be critical for addressing care with a workforce shortage ahead. Twenty percent of all physicians statewide are expected to leave practice within the next five years, according to the Minnesota Medical Association.

MDH predicts telehealth could create access to a wider pool of providers. The agency also warns, however, in the report that adding telehealth appointments to already busy schedules could lead to burnout among providers.

Dr. Ries points out there are other challenges to telehealth.

“The physical exam remains critical to the care we provide and sometimes you do a telehealth visit and say ‘I can’t really tell what’s going on. I’m going to take my best guess and if it’s not getting better we’re going to need you to come in in-person’,” she explained. “The other downside is it’s just not quite as personable to meet with somebody virtually, there’s a lot to be said about human interaction.”

Overall, she appreciates the added flexibility and convenience of these appointments for treating patients that don’t require an in-person visit.

“It’s just been wonderful for our patients,” she said. “I think it’s the way of the future.”