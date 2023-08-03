Mayor Frey, city advocates announce millions in funding for racial disparities in homeownership

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to announce a multi-million-dollar investment to address what his office says are racial inconsistencies in homeownership.

Mayor Frey was joined by community partners and city leaders on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. to highlight the nearly $6 million allocated for the Minneapolis Homes program, a City of Minneapolis program that supports homeownership and sustainability for Black and Indigenous people.

The investment passed through Minneapolis’ Business, Inspections, Housing, and Zoning Committee last week and officials say they expect it to pass through the full City Council on Thursday. CLICK HERE for additional details on the investment.