Matt Belanger joins Good Morning America at fairgrounds for Minnesota State Fair prep
Good Morning America (GMA) was in town on Wednesday to check out the Minnesota State Fair and help Minnesotans prepare for the festivities.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Matt Belanger joined the GMA crew at 7 a.m. at the fairgrounds.
Laurie Bergamotto, lifestyle contributor for GMA’s “The Right Stuff,” joined Belanger to detail what items are a necessity to bring to the fair this year.
With over 300 acres of fairgrounds, 500 different food items and 500 different drink options, Bergamotto advised that a portable charger, rain poncho, stroller, cooler, and water are essentials for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Labor Day.