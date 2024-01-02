Maple Lake man sells off record-breaking Kiss memorabilia collection

Last year a Maple Lake man was named by Guinness World Records to have the largest Kiss rock band collection. It’s a title he’ll forever be proud of and it put him on the world stage.

Now Vern and Andrea Simon are selling off the entire collection of memorabilia due to financial problems.

“It just came down to needing money and what do we have that’s of value,” Andrea Simon said.

“It’s hard to get rid of it,” Vern Simon said. “Times are tough I got to think of my family more than my selfish needs.”

The couple is selling off more than 4,000 pieces of the Kiss collection on Facebook Marketplace.