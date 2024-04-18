Maple Grove man killed in Indiana plane crash was ‘kind and hardworking’ with ‘promising aviation career’

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office found the wreckage of a single-engine aircraft last Friday near Lafayette, Indiana.



The pilot, 20-year-old Alex Foss from Maple Grove, was found dead at the scene, according to authorities.

“We are all incredibly sad and shocked by this tragedy for Alex was truly one of the most kind and hardworking young men with a promising aviation career,” wrote the Foss family in a message to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Foss graduated from Wayzata High School, earning Academic All-State student-athlete honors, before going off to college.



Foss was a junior who was majoring in aviation flight at Purdue University, school spokesperson Tim Doty said.



“When I heard the name, it was like ‘oh no’ — it was kind of shocking at that point,” said Dr. John Michael Davis, Associate Professor of Aeronautical Engineering Technology in the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology at Purdue University. “Not a week ago, we were having a conversation about flying.”



Foss was flying a single-engine Piper PA-28 when it crashed on Thursday April 11, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The wreckage was found the next day in a field northwest of Lafayette, a city about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.



“We’ve been struggling with what has gone on in the last few days, we’re getting through it now,” Davis said.

Coroner Carrie Costello said her office, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue investigating the fatal crash.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the Purdue University community at this difficult time,” Costello said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.