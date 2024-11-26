Maple Grove another step closer to land swap deal with Lifetime Fitness

Maple Grove is one step closer to a land swap deal that will allow Lifetime Fitness to build a new club in the city.

Monday night, the Maple Grove Planning Commission approved a plan allowing the city to take ownership of the current Lifetime building, which is connected to the community center. The new Lifetime location at Highway 610 and Interstate 94 also includes adding luxury apartments nearby.

“I think it’s a great development for our city,” Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson said. “I really think it’s time for both parties to move on. For us to have the community center and for them to really have the chance to provide the community with a brand new beautiful facilities that they’re building around the country.”

The Maple Grove City Council votes on the plan next week.