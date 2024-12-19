Many Minnesotans embracing first widespread snow of the season

Whether it’s work or play, the first widespread snow across the state of Minnesota has a lot of people excited.

That includes the businesses that rely on it, especially after the lack of snow we saw last year.

“This morning, we were seeing 1 to 3 and then 5 to 7, kind of crossing our fingers,” said Daryl Bluhm, owner of Big D Lawn and Snow Services.



Bluhm primarily focuses on the Summit Hill and Highland Park neighborhoods.



“We want to plow snow, we don’t want to be sitting twiddling our thumbs,” Bluhm said.



This comes after we just saw one of the least snowiest winters on record in the Twin Cities. But Bluhm structures his business differently, something he says helps when Mother Nature is unpredictable.



“With us, we sell more like snow insurance, so when it’s not snowing, we’re still able to stay in business,” Bluhm said.

Several inches of snow blanketed the sledding hill at Highland Park in St. Paul.



“We’re really happy that we got some for them this morning,” said Jim Jardine, who lives in St. Paul.



Maria Acosta and her two kids are in town from Guatemala visiting family and they never see snow like this there.

“We were waiting for that white Minnesota,” said Acosta. “We woke up this morning and it was like white, which is amazing.”

For all those who can’t stand the mess this snow creates, there’s plenty out there who find the silver lining in the snow.

“The snow is fun,” Acosta said.

“Gotta get back to plowing snow, making that doh,” Bluhm said.