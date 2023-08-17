Many drivers dealing with expensive repairs after last week’s hailstorm

Last week’s hailstorm caused widespread damage to parts of the metro, and one of the biggest issues is hail damage to vehicles.

It’s led to a busy stretch for body shops and insurance companies.

“It’s a lot of big damage on these cars, it’s not just something where, yeah, I can barely see this; you can see it,” said Shawn Moss, owner of Dent Heads.

For the team at Dent Heads in Minneapolis, they’re just trying to keep up.

“We’ve probably fielded 300 to 600 calls in the last five days,” Moss said.

As soon as last week’s storm passed, owner Moss knew what this type of hail would mean for them.

“I talked to my shop manager and said, ‘I think we should probably open the doors tomorrow, there’s going to be a lot of people needing some help and some advice,'” Moss said. “We literally go through and circle every single dent, take photographs of everything.”

But what should you do if you find yourself with hail damage to your vehicle?

“Immediately following a storm, it’s really important for people to inspect their property,” said Julia Dreier, deputy commissioner of insurance with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Dreier says the biggest mistake many people make in this situation is not filing a claim or waiting too long to do so.

“Sooner than later is always better, generally it’s like a six-month timeframe in which you want to have your claim filed,” Dreier said.

She adds that oftentimes these situations serve as a good refresher.

“We always encourage people to use events like this, too, just as a reminder to review their policies and make sure they have the coverage that they need,” Dreier said.

Moss and his team say they’re now scheduling into September and October.

“Everyone is looking for an estimate,” Moss said.

He knows this can be overwhelming but hopes to help others navigate the process.

“Whether you choose us or someone else, just do your homework,” Moss said.

Moss says something to keep in mind is if your windshield is damaged, it’s important to get that fixed right away because it’s a safety concern.

For more help with insurance claims, click here.