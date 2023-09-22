Man’s death in St. Paul in July ruled a homicide, suspect in custody

A man’s death in July has now been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from St. Paul police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fifth Street East and Minnesota Street around 9 p.m. on July 23 on a report of a man unconscious on the sidewalk. At the time, investigators weren’t sure what had happened to him.

The man, later identified as Richard McFee, 43, of St. Paul, was brought to the hospital, where he died. It was determined that he had suffered non-survivable head injuries, police said. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators reviewed video taken in the area where the assault occurred. The video showed a man approaching McFee from behind and striking him once in the head with his fist.

Police identified the suspect as Darren J. Duffie, 29, of St. Paul. He is in custody at Ramsey County Jail and has been charged with second-degree murder.

This is the 25th homicide of the year in St. Paul, police said.