Man who helped Blaine officer subdue combative suspect among Citizen Hero Award recipients

The city of Blaine is set to give out Citizen Hero Awards on Wednesday to those going above and beyond.

Brad Miska received an award for coming to the rescue of Officer Travis Peterson. Miska helped hold down a suspect who was fighting with Officer Peterson during an arrest.

“It looked like he needed help, so that’s why I did what I did,” Miska said. “It was the right thing to do. I was in the right place at the right time.”

“Situations like this bring you back to reality that the majority of people are good and they want to do good things,” Officer Peterson said.

The city of Blaine will hand out Hero Awards to five citizens during a City Council meeting Wednesday night.