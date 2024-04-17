Man to be sentenced Wednesday for crash that killed priest
A man who pleaded guilty in a crash that left a Burnsville priest dead will be sentenced on Wednesday.
As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Trejean Curry, 28, entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide in January for the death of 73-year-old Dennis Dempsey, who was a priest at the Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2021, along County Road 42, west of Auburn Avenue, in Rosemount. Curry’s license was revoked at the time, according to court documents.
According to Curry’s plea deal, he’s expected to receive a stay of imposition and up to five years of probation, with the possibility of up to a month at the jail for each year of probation he’s ordered to serve.
Curry’s hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Hastings.
