Man suspected of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in southern Minnesota

A man suspected of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa was arrested in Brown County, Minnesota Wednesday night.

A news release from law enforcement identifies Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, as a man involved in the shooting of an Algona, Iowa police officer around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Iowa State Patrol said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Minnesota Street in Algona.

Residents in Algona were then placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Law enforcement then found Ricke in the 29000 block of 210th Street at Leavenworth Township in a rural part of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota.

Ricke was reportedly taken into custody without incident around midnight and is in custody at the Brown County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Information on the officer’s current condition has not been released.

The news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office states that Ricke is a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota State Patrol Air Unit, Sleepy Eye Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.