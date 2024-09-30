Man suffers serious injuries after falling 50 feet off rock wall at Renaissance Festival

A man was seriously injured after falling down a rock wall at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Saturday evening.

Scott County officials say a 24-year-old man bypassed a fence to climb a rock wall near the King’s Gate area of the festival before falling about 50 feet off the other side to the bus pickup area.

Authorities responded to the scene at 7:20 p.m. and the man was brought to HCMC via a Life Link Air Ambulance for an apparent leg and wrist fracture in addition to a head injury.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.