Man shot, killed by law enforcement in St. Croix County

A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in St. Croix County on Saturday night, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:46 p.m., dispatchers received a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of County Trunk Highway CC in Star Prairie Township, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The caller said that her husband was “out of control” and talking about bringing his AR out.

St. Croix County deputies and New Richmond police officers arrived and found the caller outside the home. Officers were told that two kids and the caller’s husband were inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement saw the man through a window and tried to talk to him as he was holding a hunting rifle. The man threatened the authorities and then left the home with a gun to confront the officers, the news release stated.

A St. Croix County deputy and New Richmond officer fired their weapons. The man was struck and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The man was identified as a 42-year-old man from New Richmond, Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this case and then turn it over to the St. Croix District Attorney’s Office for review.

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and review.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.