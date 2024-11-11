Man shot in the head in rural Moorhead hunting accident

A hunter in rural Moorhead was injured on Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to Clay County officials.

Deputies responded to the 4600 block of 90th Avenue North around 8 a.m. on Saturday on a report of a hunting accident.

At the scene, law enforcement found a 34-year-old Dilworth man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was brought to Sanford Hospital by an air ambulance.

The man’s condition is not known at this time, according to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation. More information is expected to be released Tuesday.