Fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park stemmed from argument at family gathering, police say

A man who was shot inside a Brooklyn Park home over the weekend has died, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nichanon Kittikroekphon, 34, of Coon Rapids died at North Memorial Health Hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday night on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North, the autopsy report states.

Brooklyn Park police say the alleged shooter, 32-year-old Lue Chang, and Kittikroekphon were related and that the shooting took place at a family gathering.

Witnesses told investigators that Chang had gotten upset with Kittikroekphon during an argument, pulled out a handgun and shot his relative several times. Family members reportedly jumped into action, tackling Chang to the floor and holding him there until officers arrived.

When police got to the scene, they found Kittikroekphon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while Chang remained pinned to the ground.

Chang was arrested at the scene and is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder. He has yet to be formally charged.