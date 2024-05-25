Man receives potentially life-threatening stab wounds, one arrested

A man in Minneapolis was transported to a hospital early Saturday morning after receiving injuries outside a nightclub.

Minneapolis police said they responded to a call of a stabbing early Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m. Police arrived at 118 N. 4th Street where they began providing medical aid to a man with reported stab wounds. Police say the injuries were life-threatening with the man being transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

According to Minneapolis Police, preliminary information indicates a fight broke out as two people were leaving a nearby nightclub.

One person, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested for second-degree assault.

Minneapolis Police are continuing to investigate.