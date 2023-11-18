Man killed in Anoka County crash Friday evening

A man was killed in a crash in Nowthen Friday evening, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8 p.m., first responders were called to the crash near the 22700 block of Jarvis Street NW.

Investigators said that a man driving a pickup truck was towing a large piece of equipment and driving southbound on Jarvis Street NW. A second man driving a minivan with three passengers was driving northbound.

The front of the van crashed with the equipment being towed by the truck, and the driver of the van was declared deceased at the scene, authorities said. The three passengers of the van were brought to the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.