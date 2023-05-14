Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis, police say

A man was found dead early Sunday morning in Minneapolis after being hit by a vehicle, police say.

Officers say they were called to the intersection of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 3:30 a.m., where they found a dead man laying in the street.

Investigators say they believe a vehicle was southbound on Hiawatha when it struck the man at the intersection.

Police say that vehicle was not at the scene when they arrived.

Officers have not yet released any information on a suspect vehicle.

The name of the man found dead will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Minnesota State Patrol is also investigating and will release their findings in a state accident report, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.