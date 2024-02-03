Man killed after being hit by minivan in St. Paul

St. Paul police announced that officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on the intersection of East Mechanic Avenue and Van Dyke Street.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Friday and fire medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police believe a man driving a Kia Sedona minivan was driving west on Mechanic Ave. and turned south on Van Dyke St., hitting the victim.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.