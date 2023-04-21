Man in crisis brought to hospital after standoff with police in MOA North Lot

Standoff near MOA ends with suspect being detained

UPDATE 9 p.m.:

Bloomington police have released new information about a standoff in Mall of America’s North Lot Friday evening.

While police tweeted around 7 p.m. that the man had been taken into custody, a news release sent out around 9 p.m. clarifies that he was detained and brought to the hospital.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, a woman called police and said that a man in the North Lot had a large gun. She said he then went inside a circus tent that was also in the parking lot.

There was a 4 p.m. show for the Royal Canadian International Circus occurring at the Mall during this time.

When officers got to the scene, they saw the man in the parking lot with a shotgun. The man wasn’t cooperative with officers and refused to put the gun down, according to police.

People were evacuated from the circus tent, as well as a nearby hotel.

Officers called the man’s family member and learned that he was in crisis and had access to other guns.

At 6:15 p.m., officers were able to get the man to drop the shotgun and retreat to his car. Officers then contained the car so the man couldn’t get away, police said. The man refused to leave the car.

Around 6:43 p.m., the man got out of the car and was detained by officers. He was then brought to the hospital, police said.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.:

Police have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and there is no further threat to the public.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.:

Bloomington police say that there was a false report of shots being fired in the mall. It was only a fight and no weapons were involved.

There was a false report of shots being fired in the Mall of America. This was only a youth fight that has been broken up and all is safe. No weapons were involved. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/4WzBaqtmHf — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) April 21, 2023

According to the Mall of America, police are involved in an “isolated incident” on the far side of the North Lot and guests are being kept out of that area.

Bloomington police say that officers are responding to an individual with what they believe to be a firearm near American Blvd and 24th Ave.

Police say that crisis negotiators are communicating with the male and trying to negotiate a surrender.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Armored vehicles and road closures #Help #MOA @mallofamerica I asked security what the issue was and was told that he couldn’t disclose details. pic.twitter.com/Pccv1GYCfm — Felix Gonzales (@sleepy_gonzo) April 21, 2023

Metro Transit also detoured buses out of its Mall of America station due to police activity. Passengers will be directed to a stop at 30th Ave. until police activity subsides. Blue Line trains will continue to serve the MOA station.

MOA Update: 5:05 p.m. Blue Line trains continue to serve MOA, but due to area road closures buses are temporarily redirected to 30th Ave Station, except Route 54 which is being directed to Terminal 2 Station. Customers should take the Blue Line between these temporary stops. -LB — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 21, 2023

According to Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Mall of America services have been moved to the 82nd Street station.

There was a 4 p.m. show for the Royal Canadian International Circus near the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.