Man hospitalized after being hit by Minneapolis Public Works truck

A man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was hit by a truck belonging to the Minneapolis Public Works Department.

Minneapolis Police said officers were called to the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Emerson Avenue North at around 7:55 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 40s trapped under a Public Works utility truck, suffering from “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

The man was extricated and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say the driver of the truck, who hasn’t been publicly identified, is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation into the crash remains active.

Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher released a statement Friday afternoon saying the department is going through its critical incident process.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and extend our sympathies to the victim and family,” Anderson Kelliher said.