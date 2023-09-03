Man found dead after shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Sunday morning

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in St. Paul.

St. Paul police say they responded to multiple calls of gunshots heard at an area near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street North just before 2 a.m.

Officers then found a man with multiple gunshot wounds “laying in the street” according to a St. Paul police spokesperson.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and official cause of death when the information is available.

This is the city’s 24th death being investigated as a homicide this year.

Police are asking the public to review any home security footage that may help in the investigation.