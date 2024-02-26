Man, dog seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man and a dog are seriously injured after a shooting inside of a camper in Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

At around 8:17 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Thomas Avenue North. Police found a man in his 40s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information suggests the injured man and a female were inside a camper with their dog when two people came up to the camper, opened the door and fired shots.

The man and the dog were both injured by gunfire, while the woman was not injured. Authorities indicate that the two parties know each other.

The man was brought to HCMC and Minneapolis Animal Control transported the dog for medical care.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.